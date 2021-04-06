Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Market Perform

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 254,929 shares valued at $15,942,113. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.