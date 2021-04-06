Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $356.84 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $356.84 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00661077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 499,920,489 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.