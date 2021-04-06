Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $227.98

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $227.98 or 0.00392762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $45.60 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.