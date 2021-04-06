Keep4r Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,327.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00013127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $599,705.39 and $36,327.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

