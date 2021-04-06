KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.34 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $366.31 or 0.00633092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $6.49 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00275248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00765260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.67 or 0.99332024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

