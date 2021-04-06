Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Boosted by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

