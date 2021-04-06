Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 451 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

