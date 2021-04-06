Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $31.99

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $30.86. Kenon shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

