Kent Y. Mouton Sells 37,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 328,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.