Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Critical Comparison

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ZTE pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ZTE and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.66% 13.30% 3.54% Keppel -2.26% 3.97% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Keppel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ZTE has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 1 0 0 2.00 Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE and Keppel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $13.00 billion 0.90 $795.34 million $0.35 14.46 Keppel $5.56 billion 1.34 $518.35 million N/A N/A

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Summary

ZTE beats Keppel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products. It also provides cloud core network products that comprise hardware devices, cloud platform systems, and SDN controllers; HD voice and video, intelligent pipeline, and user data convergence; CloudStudio GSO, NFVO, and VNFM; and cloud integration products. In addition, the company offers fixed network services, including optical and copper access, and smart home products; transport network, such as optical network, mobile backhaul, router, Ethernet switch, and network control and management systems; multi-media solutions; energy solutions comprise telecom power and data centre; and data management solutions. Further, it provides cloud computing products that include cloud platform, storage, and desktop products; cloud video products, such as video conferencing and IoT platform, contact centre, coalition emergency response systems, and meeting infrastructure; and smart phone and mobile internet products, as well as 5G, consulting and integration, technical, digital operation, intelligent O&M customer support, and learning services. Additionally, the company offers wireless access, cloud core and transport network, fixed access, and AI and bigdata solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the provision of offshore and marine-related, as well as self-elevating platforms owning and leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; ship owning business; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with crew; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management business; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of residential properties; procurement of equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; development of district heating and cooling systems; power generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; distribution of IT products and retail sale of telecommunication products; and provision of fixed and other telecommunications services. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and warehousing, data center, and travel agency; and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

