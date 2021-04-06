Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

