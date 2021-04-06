Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) Quiet Period To Expire on April 13th

Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 13th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

