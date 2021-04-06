KickToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.01 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 75.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 310.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.