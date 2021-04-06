Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.05

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.05 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 90.90 ($1.19). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 596,930 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.05. The company has a market capitalization of £145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.