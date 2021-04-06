Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $124.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.15 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.98 million, with estimates ranging from $124.43 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

