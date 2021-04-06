Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Kimberly-Clark worth $77,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

