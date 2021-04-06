Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.52 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $665.34 million and $17.52 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00295988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00106927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

