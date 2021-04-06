Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $553.69 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00268334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00111905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053813 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

