Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0510 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $9,542.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.00751076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.23 or 1.00022748 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

