Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 323,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,701. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

