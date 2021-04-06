Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.08 ($90.68).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €85.28 ($100.33) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.75.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.