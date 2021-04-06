Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Equities researchers at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,053. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

