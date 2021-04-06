KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151.22 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $509.67 million and approximately $151.22 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $65.47 or 0.00112090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00285314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00106080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00755772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012044 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.