Klaytn Market Capitalization Reaches $8.45 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and $392.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

