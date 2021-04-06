Kleros Price Tops $0.11 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $64.47 million and $5.71 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

