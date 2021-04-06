Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €11.10 ($13.06) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €10.86 ($12.78).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

