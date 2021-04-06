Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.38% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $168,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

