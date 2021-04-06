Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €109.70 ($129.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €77.16 ($90.78) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.53.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.