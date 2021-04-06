Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.