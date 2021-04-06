Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson Sells 34,143 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE KN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 17,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,778. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -538.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

