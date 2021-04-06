Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $2.61 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $326.87 million and approximately $35.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00328277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00146817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00117591 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,178,547 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

