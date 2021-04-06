Krios (GIG) Trading 241.6% Higher Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Krios has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $784.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 241.6% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00126113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

