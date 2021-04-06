Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.69 and last traded at $74.69. 677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

