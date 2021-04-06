KUN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $596.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.53 or 0.00024862 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $29,052.30 and $596.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00284009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00104501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.00744528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011769 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

