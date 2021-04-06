Kusama Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $380.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $439.10 or 0.00755096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00287128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00105892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.40 or 1.00071242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

