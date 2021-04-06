KushCo (KSHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.94 million. On average, analysts expect KushCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.
