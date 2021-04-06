Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Tops $705.21 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $705.21 million and approximately $182.73 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Kyber Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00054892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00680763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

