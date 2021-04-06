Kyber Network Price Tops $3.39 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Kyber Network coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00005854 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $694.46 million and approximately $177.15 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

