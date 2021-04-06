L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.80

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.80 and last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 15156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

