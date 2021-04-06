Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$38.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of LIF stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.26. 214,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,943. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$16.88 and a one year high of C$40.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

