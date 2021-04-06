Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $660.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.07 and a 1 year high of $666.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.51 and its 200-day moving average is $474.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

