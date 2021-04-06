Lambda Price Reaches $0.12 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Lambda has a market cap of $174.02 million and approximately $112.66 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,898,988 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

