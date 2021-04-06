Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,693.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $13,693.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

