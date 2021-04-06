Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.90

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.90 and last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

