LATOKEN (LA) Trading 33.3% Higher This Week

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $92.21 million and approximately $47,041.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

