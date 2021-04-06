Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

