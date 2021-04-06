Lattice Token Market Cap Achieves $30.68 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $30.68 million and $1.26 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

