LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44. 9,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3,825.82.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.