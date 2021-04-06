Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $495.00 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

