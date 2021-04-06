Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LEAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 137,128 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,089 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

